North Country students and organizations receive $6,000 to support education, community

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Side Legacy Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently presented its inaugural scholarships to eight graduating seniors and grants to four local organizations, totaling $6,000 in support for education and nonprofits.

The fund was established in 2019 as a permanent fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation to forever honor and perpetuate the history and heritage of the North Side Improvement League.

“We are proud to continue the good works of the North Side Improvement League that began nearly 110 years ago,” said Bill Parody, past president and North Side Legacy Fund Advisory Committee member. “Helping the younger generation with their education carries on a tradition of the League to always be there in support of our city and youth.”

Scholarship recipients are Watertown-area residents who plan to enroll for the first time this fall as full-time undergraduate freshman students. Recipients of this one-year award each received $500 and were selected based on combined test scores, cumulative high school GPA, rank in class, personal data, essay scores, and applicant appraisals.

Back row, from left: Terry Williams, North Side Legacy Fund Advisory Committee member; Nicholas Mallette, scholarship recipient; William Parody, past league president and Advisory Committee member; Benjamin T. Hutchins, scholarship recipient; Jacob Johnson, Advisory Committee member. Front row, from left: scholarship recipients Madilyn Eveleigh, Samantha Farone, Kate O’Neil, and Marissa E. Valvo (NNYCF)

“These scholarship and grant awards have special significance this year, as they are the beginning of a program that will forever benefit the Watertown community,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “This fund helps build upon the many ways the League has invested in the people and organizations of the city. It is an honor for us to be the permanent home of this important heritage.”

Inaugural North Side Legacy Scholarship recipients are:

Madilyn Eveleigh, Watertown High School, SUNY Jefferson, early childhood education

Samantha Farone, Immaculate Heart Central High School, SUNY Jefferson, human services

Benjamin T. Hutchins, Immaculate Heart Central High School, St. John Fisher College, Rochester, biology

Brennan Lynch, Watertown High School, SUNY Jefferson, liberal arts — political science and economics

Nicholas Mallette, Watertown High School, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, biology

Mikayla Murphy, Watertown High School, Medaille College, Buffalo, veterinary sciences

Kate O’Neil, Immaculate Heart Central High School, SUNY Jefferson, liberal arts — humanities and social sciences

Marissa E. Valvo, General Brown Central High School, SUNY Jefferson, allied health and medical

Inaugural North Side Legacy Fund grant recipients are:

Community Action Planning Council, Watertown, $500

Disabled Persons Action Organization, Watertown, $500

North Watertown Cemetery Association, Watertown, $500

Watertown Urban Mission, Watertown, $500

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.