North Country students awarded VIP performance by Eddie Cito for Children’s Miracle Network fundraising efforts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Singer and songwriter Eddie Cito stopped into Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School today to perform a special show for the students, who were awarded this VIP performance by raising the most money for the Children’s Miracle Network “Change for Kids” event from their 19th Annual Radiothon.

Kristin LaClair, Director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Samaritan, was excited to congratulate and thank the kids for their fundraising efforts, and of course, join in on the fun.

Every year, for a full month during the Radiothon, local students are encouraged to get involved in raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network by collecting change and bringing it to their schools. The school that raises the most money during the fundraising event is lucky enough to receive a performance from Eddie Cito.

Eddie said, “My belief is that you want to add something to the pot, so we give the children an opportunity to raise a lot of money, you give them something back in return.” “My biggest thing is that the younger generation is going to be our future. You want to promote them and give them positive impact and things that will last with them for the rest of their lives,” he added.

The bleachers were full of excited students, who raised over $1000 to help local kids in our community.

Nine local schools and one business participated in the fundraising effort. Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School students raised approximately $1,079, which Kristin says is huge for an elementary school.

