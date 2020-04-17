North Country students can create posters to win prizes and support health care workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization is hosting a poster contest for students to show their support for health care workers during the coronavirus epidemic.

“North Country Students … Together While Separate” opened today for all K-12 students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties to participate.

“Since it was established, FDRHPO has been committed to supporting our health care partners and providers, with one of the major focus areas being the health care workforce,” explains Erika Flint, FDRHPO Executive Director. “Since students are learning from home during this pandemic, we thought this was a great way to expand their understanding of the role that the health care workforce plays in this type of situation. It’s also a way to uplift those health care workers and remind them how much their work means to everyone in the community.”

The contest includes two categories: “Honoring Health Care Heroes” for grades K-5 and “Now, YOU Be the Teacher” for grades 6-12.

In the “Honoring Health Care Heroes” category, K-5 students can design a poster about their healthcare hero, or heroes, and what makes them so special to the student.

“Now, YOU Be the Teacher” invites students in grades 6-12 to design a poster about things they have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staying healthy, protecting themselves and their families, and the importance of health care workers.

Given the New York State directives to stay home and to practice social distancing, the contest is being conducted entirely online. Once a student’s design is complete, they need fill out a submission form signed by their parents giving consent, upload their poster, and press submit.

FDRHPO staff monitor the submissions and make them available to local hospitals to display in their facilities and share with any of their staff whom the students recognize.

All students who submit posters prior to the May 15 deadline are eligible for prizes, including an Amazon Fire 8 tablet for K-5 students and PowerBeats Wireless Headphones for students in grades 6-12.

Posters will be judged on creativity and visual appeal, most impactful message, clarity of message and consistency with category description. Winners will be announced the week of May 26, 2020.

For rules and how to enter the contest, students can visit fdrhpo.org/posters. Questions can be directed to contact@fdrhpo.org where staff is available to provide answers and additional information.

