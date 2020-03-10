North Country students compete in wind blade competition

The first place “Fairness” team from Case Middle School, along with students and instructors from the Engineering & Design program at BOCES. (Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Country students were recently tasked to build the best wind blade using only cardboard, paper and wooden dowels at an event on March 6 at the new Lewis County-Jefferson Community College Education Center in Lowville.

The event was hosted by the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Engineering & Design program and was open to student in grades 6-9.

52 students in 13 teams participated, including, for the first time, students from Case Middle School in the Watertown City School District. Students from Lowville Academy, Copenhagen Central, Adirondack Central and River Valley Mennonite School also competed.

The students were tasked with building the best homemade wind blades, which would be tested

against each other. One testing station determined how much voltage the blades were able to

produce, while the second measured how fast the blades were able to lift a weight. Both tests involved placing the blades in front of a moving fan set at a predetermined speed.

The competing teams were given two chances at each testing station, allowing them the opportunity to make improvements to their blades and increase their final score. Each testing area was manned by students in the Engineering and Design program.

Once the testing was completed, the scores were compiled, giving the win to “Fairness” from Case Middle School. Competing on that team were 8th graders Kimberlie DiLeonardo, Desai Holland, Anthony Montgomery and Lucas Northrup.

The winning team members were each given drones to take home. Each participant was given a Wind Blade Challenge t-shirt, courtesy of the event sponsor, Avangrid Renewables.

Each participant in the competition was also invited to enroll in the Engineering & Design program offered to students beginning in their junior year of high school, as well as take part in the annual M.A.S.T. Summer Camp later this year in at the JCC Center in Lowville.

