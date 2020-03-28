North Country students encouraged to submit artwork for Take Down Tobacco Day art contest

(WWTI) – Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Reality Check are hosting an art contest for students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties for Take Down Tobacco Day.
Students in the tri-county area between the ages of 10-18 years old are encouraged to submit a piece of art highlighting the dangers of electronic cigarettes and the importance of being tobacco-free.
Various types of art are being accepted, including pictures, posters, short stories, poems, comics and videos.
Winners will be chosen in three different age groups:
10-12 years old
13-15 years old
16-18 years old
All artwork can be submitted via email to cnatfc@svpc.net. Submissions are also being accepted via mail at 206 Ford Street, Suite 301, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
All submissions are due by May 1. Submissions need to be accompanied with the artist’s full name and age, the legal guardian’s full name, a phone number and the artist’s school. Winners will be chosen on May 8.
