North Country students following COVID-19 protocols exceptionally well; will adults do the same?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd is urging the North Country community to follow the current Department of Health regulations regarding COVID-19.

Todd said he is proud of North Country kids and how well they have done this school year and is asking everyone in the community to do the same by wearing masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds.

