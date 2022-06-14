NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many students from the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center came home winners after competing at the New York State Conservation Competition.

The competition was held on May 19 at Paul Smith’s College and included ten conservation and forestry programs from across New York State. According to the BOCES program, 12 students from the BOCES Environmental Conservation and Forestry program attended the competition. The official results for Sackett Technical Center students are listed below.

Dylan Barber of Lowville competes in the Team Pulp Throw

Fish and Wildlife Identification

1st Place – Hunter Burke (Lowville Academy)

2nd Place – Seth Lehman (Beaver River)

3rd Place – Jesse Jones (Copenhagen)

Tree Scaling

3rd Place – Mike Madore (Lowville)

Skidder Operation

2nd Place – Shyainne Davoy (Beaver River)

3rd Place – Sean Miller (Lowville)

Men’s 2-Person Crosscut Saw

1st Place – Jesse Jones (Copenhagen) and Jake Monoghan (Carthage)

Jack-n-Jill 2-Person Crosscut Saw

3rd Place – Shyainne Davoy (Beaver River) and Sean Miller (Lowville)

Shyainne Davoy of Beaver River and Sean Miller of Lowville compete in the Jack n Jill 2 Person Crosscut Saw competition.

Women’s Bow Saw

1st Place – Shyainne Davoy

Men’s Bow Saw

3rd Place – Ryan Brown (South Lewis)

Ryan Brown of South Lewis competes in the Men’s Bow Saw.

2 Person Peavey Log Roll

1st Place – Dylan Barber (Lowville) and Zack Miller (Adirondack)

Dylan Barber of Lowville and Zack Miller of Adirondack compete in the 2 Person Peavey Log Roll

The two-year Environmental Conservation and Forestry program at BOCES focuses on spending time working and learning in an outdoor environment. Students will work alongside the New York State DEC and visit local industry to learn from the pros, some of whom are alumni of the same program. More information about the program can be found here.