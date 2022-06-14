NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many students from the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center came home winners after competing at the New York State Conservation Competition.
The competition was held on May 19 at Paul Smith’s College and included ten conservation and forestry programs from across New York State. According to the BOCES program, 12 students from the BOCES Environmental Conservation and Forestry program attended the competition. The official results for Sackett Technical Center students are listed below.
Fish and Wildlife Identification
1st Place – Hunter Burke (Lowville Academy)
2nd Place – Seth Lehman (Beaver River)
3rd Place – Jesse Jones (Copenhagen)
Tree Scaling
3rd Place – Mike Madore (Lowville)
Skidder Operation
2nd Place – Shyainne Davoy (Beaver River)
3rd Place – Sean Miller (Lowville)
Men’s 2-Person Crosscut Saw
1st Place – Jesse Jones (Copenhagen) and Jake Monoghan (Carthage)
Jack-n-Jill 2-Person Crosscut Saw
3rd Place – Shyainne Davoy (Beaver River) and Sean Miller (Lowville)
Women’s Bow Saw
1st Place – Shyainne Davoy
Men’s Bow Saw
3rd Place – Ryan Brown (South Lewis)
2 Person Peavey Log Roll
1st Place – Dylan Barber (Lowville) and Zack Miller (Adirondack)
The two-year Environmental Conservation and Forestry program at BOCES focuses on spending time working and learning in an outdoor environment. Students will work alongside the New York State DEC and visit local industry to learn from the pros, some of whom are alumni of the same program. More information about the program can be found here.