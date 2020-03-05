North Country students react to dangerous TikTok challenges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Viral challenges on the app TikTok have been landing students in the hospital and getting them in trouble with law enforcement. Some of these challenges being the “Skull Breaker Challenge” and the “Penny Challenge.”

The “Skull Breaker Challenge” is where two students bait a third student into jumping into the air, before kicking their legs out and letting them slam onto the ground. As a result of this challenge, students have received concussions, broken arms, and even suffered seizures from traumatic brain injuries.

The “Penny Challenge” shows students sliding a penny between a charger and outlet, causing sparks and, in some cases, starting fires.

The Watertown Central School District gathered a handful of students to discuss this viral trend and new wave of cyber bullying. The students interviewed all told high school principal, Chad Fairchild, they had heard of a “No-Hands Challenge”, “Take a Leap Challenge”, and “Best Friend Challenge,” but hadn’t heard of these dangerous, new challenges.

The students said the primary reason they are on TikTok is to enjoy funny videos, videos of dancing and videos that highlight their personal interests. When told about the “Penny Challenge” they all said it sounded like a dangerous thing to do.

TikTok has taken down and banned all “Skull Breaker Challenge” videos, hoping to put an end to this dangerous trend.

