North Country students share ‘straight out of quarantine,’ back to school photos

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School’s in the North Country reopened to students last week and many celebrated their return for the first time since March.
Throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties, school looked different than many remember, but the anticipation and excitement shone on the faces of many.
ABC50 will continue to accept back to school photos through the month of September.
Those interested in being featured on our website, social media and live television can submit them on the informnny.com website.
