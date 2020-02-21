North Country students visit Albany to see government in action, meet Senator Ritchie

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Senator Ritchie recently met with a number of North Country students who are members of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). These students ventured to Albany not only to see Senator Ritchie, but to see state government in action.

The students also serve on FFA programs in Canton, Carthage, South Jefferson and Belleville-Henderson School Districts. They were able to discuss their future plans for careers in agriculture and discuss the work Senator Ritchie is doing to support state farmers.

