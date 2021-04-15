North Country SUNY students receive Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students attending State University of New York institutions throughout the North Country were recognized on Wednesday with an award dedicated to student excellence.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras honored 135 students from across the state as recipients of the 2021 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Seven of these students attend schools in the North Country and represented SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and Jefferson Community College.

“Our students have sacrificed so much over the last 13 months. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we mark the milestones and celebrate the brilliance, vision, resilience, and community stewardship of SUNY’s best and brightest,” said Chancellor Malatras. “It is my great honor to present the Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence to these truly incredible students. Undeterred by the challenges of a once-in-a-generation health crisis, they have all overcome significant odds to pursue their academic passions, become campus and community leaders, help and inspire others, and foster a better world for us all.”

For the 2021 awards, SUNY also introduced four new award categories. This included Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Military Service, Overcoming the Odds and Special Service.

A list of students recognized from the North Country is featured below:

SUNY Canton

Andrew Fitch Outstanding Graduate Award and the SUNY Chancellor’s Scholar Athlete Award Mechanical Engineering Technology

Sara O’Duffy Mechanical Engineering Technology



SUNY Jefferson

Jeremy Dening Mathematics

John Phelps Business Administration

Lachlan Rees Accounting



SUNY Potsdam

Jennifer Darlak History and Creative Writing

Haven Gotham Music Education and Voice

Monica Mack Biology



All students were recognized through a virtual ceremony on April 14, 2021. The full awards ceremony can be watched below.