North Country teachers go the extra mile to stay connected to students during the COVID-19 epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Teachers are being celebrated even more this week for Teacher Appreciation Week. Local educators’ efforts are being lauded as they lead distance learning classes during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Ms. Amy Ose is a second grade teacher for the Watertown City School District. She recently put together a “Celebration of Distance Learning” for her students. She filled bags with materials and lesson plans for their planting unit so they could plant them together virtually.

Ms. Ose and Ms. Debbie Strouse walked eight miles throughout the city of Watertown to drop off 19 bags to students. Ms. Ose included a special family project in the bags also. She prepared time capsules for the students to store special memories. She will collect them in June and store them in a special place for the students to open during the week of their high school graduation.

Ms. Ose said the families of her students were emotional and the students were very excited about receiving the bags and doing the projects.

They followed video tutorials and lesson plans to plant lima beans and sunflower seeds together and are now observing them in anticipation for their growth.

Check out these pictures of the project, provided by Ms. Ose:

Happy Teacher Appreciation week to all teachers in the North Country and beyond!

