North Country teams up to launch virtual suicide prevention campaign, “Cup of Joe on the Go”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Counties across the North Country are teaming spread awareness of suicide prevention through locally-based incentives.

As September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, coalitions have teamed up to launch the “Cup of Joe on the Go” campaign. To launch the new virtual campaign, representatives from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County Suicide Coalitions have partnered with Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

According to the North Country Suicide Prevention Coalition, the “Cup of Joe on the Go Campaign” has previously been done in person through local restaurant and coffee shop collaborations. Patrons would complete a survey to receive a free coffee.

However, this year, the campaign has been shifted to a virtual platform where participants can take a five minute survey. Upon completion, the participant can register for a $5.00 gift card to a local coffee shop.

Goals of the campaign are to identify the needs of the community, understand the local awareness and use of suicide prevention resources and monitor the impact.

The coalition ensures that all responses will remain anonymous and is limited to the first 200 participants from each county.

The campaign kicks off today and will run through September 24, 2020.