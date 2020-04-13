North Country teen center receives funding from Stewart’s Holiday Match

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI_ – Stewart’s Shops recently awarded the SoZo Teen Center, an affiliate program of Children’s Home of Jefferson County, $6,000 from their 2019 annual Holiday Match.

According to a release from CHJC, Stewart’s Holiday Match funding will help defray the cost of Teen Center enrichment opportunities including sports and recreational opportunities, academic support, life skills development, cooking and nutrition classes, job skills and field trips. The Center also provides free daily nutritious snacks and dinners to all members.

The SoZo Teen Center is a drop-in Center open to area teens at no charge. It is located in the rear of the Marcy Building at 167 Polk Street in Watertown. The Center is open Monday through Thursday from 2:30-8pm and on Friday until 9pm.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program started in 1986 and has raised more than $30 million for children’s charities in Upstate New York and Southern Vermont. From Thanksgiving to Christmas each year, Stewart’s Shops matches all customer donations of spare change and checks. Charities within the 31 counties where Stewart’s Shops are located are invited to apply to receive funds.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.