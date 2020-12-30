North Country to participate in statewide New Years DWI crackdown

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country counties are set to continue to participate in a statewide DWI crackdown this New Years holiday.

Local law enforcement will join statewide authorities and take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving and prevent injuries or fatalities. The STOP DWI New York Holiday Season Crackdown Enforcement Effort originally began on December 17, 2020, and will continue through January 1, 2021.

According to the State, the STOP-DWI Crackdown effort has significantly reduced the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities. Law enforcement place themselves in highly visible locations, which has been researched to decreased driving fatalities by 20%.

A key factor of the crackdown effort includes sobriety checkpoints.

New York State Police, County Sheriff, municipal and local law enforcement will be “out in force;” contributing to the effort.

The STOP DWI New York campaign also advises all New Yorkers to “have a sober plan;” by designating a sober driver or calling a cab when under the influence.

The STOP-DWI Holiday Crackdown is one of many enforcement initiatives. Others target 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, weekend of the Big Game and St. Patricks Day.

