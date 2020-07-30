North Country to receive $800,000 in funding for COVID-19 contact tracing in advance of flu season

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An additional $30 million will fund enhanced COVID-19 contact tracing and flu prevention as New York State heads toward fall flu season, over $800,000 for the North Country.

The majority of funds will be to increase local health department staffing for enhanced virus detection and prevention. An additional $2 million will be to fund the expansion of flu vaccination rates.

Funding is based on population, plus a supplemental amount for percentages county-wide COVID-19. Jefferson County will receive $303,148, St. Lawrence County will receive $308,906, and Lewis County will receive $200,945.

“As we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are also preparing for the upcoming fall flu season,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are making $30 million dollars in grant funding available to counties to increase their contact tracing – which has worked very well for us – and to expand flu prevention and vaccinations to help ensure counties are ready to provide both flu and COVID-19 testing to residents.”

This funding has been made available through a CDC-sponsored cooperative agreement for Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases.

