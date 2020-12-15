North Country Universities release preliminary spring 2021 semester plans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As Universities in the North Country are closing out their Fall 2020 semester, many have released plans for students to return to campus in 2021.

Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton and Jefferson Community College are all preparing for the return of students in the early months of 2021.

In preparation for the upcoming semester, Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., has published a new “Risk Alert Level System” for all students, faculty and staff. The system is based on four levels ranging from high risk to “low risk with vigilance.” The system is featured below.

Clarkson University COVID-19 Risk Alert System

Additionally, Clarkson University announced that they plan to begin classes remotely on January 13, with in-person classes beginning on January 18, 2021. All students have been asked by the University to remain on campus for the duration of the Spring 2021 semester through final exams.

SUNY Potsdam also in in Potsdam, N.Y. recently conducted a survey to determine each student’s individual plan for the Spring 2021 semester. The University released the following information regarding the start of the upcoming semester.

Students will be phased back to campus starting January 25, 2021

All students will be required to complete a seven-day precautionary quarantine and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival to campus

Spring semester 2021 classes will begin February 1, 2021 and will be conducted virtually for two weeks

Students will be required to follow the “BEAR,” be ethical and responsible, pledge regarding COVID-19

St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., also released important dates, traveling and quarantine information to students, faculty and staff. According to SLU, all students will move in on specified dates throughout January 2021. This will start January 3, 2021 and end January 17, 2021.

Additionally St. Lawrence detailed their “Phase 0” which lists move-in dates, required testing date and quarantine requirements for all students. All students are required to take a PCR nasal test three days before returning to campus. Negative results are required by the University prior to arrival.

SUNY Canton also in Canton, N.Y. is set to begin the Spring 2021 semester on February 1, 2021. This is part of a system-wide plan for all SUNY campuses. The plan is detailed below.

All students will be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to arrival on campus

Cancellation of spring break 2021

Returning students must complete a seven-day precautionary quarantine prior to arrival

Mandatory mask wearing at all times

SUNY Canton also shared that they will send information titled “What Students Should Know,” to all students; explaining all COVID-19 related requirements.

Jefferson Community College in Watertown has also released information regarding their Spring 2021 semester. As a SUNY school, the College will also follow the system-wide reopening plan. According to JCC, additional details include the following.

Majority of spring semester classes transitioned to remote formats

Residence hall capacity limited to 45% occupancy; 130 students

Offering of virtual appointments

In-person appointments encouraged to be scheduled ahead of time

Requirement of face masks in all common and public areas regardless of social distancing or outside

Classes at the Watertown campus are scheduled to begin January 25, 2021.

