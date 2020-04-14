North Country Virtual Heart Walk: Kids sending pictures for workers on front lines of COVID-19 fight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Stacy Spaziani, Regional Director of the American Heart Association, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about the 2020 Virtual North Country Heart Walk being held on May 2.

This is the 26th Annual Heart Walk and the first time the event is going virtual. Normally participants would meet at Jefferson Community College to begin the walk, but COVID-19 has changed the structure of the event. Participants will now walk on May 2 wherever they are and post their efforts on social media.

Stacy said the decision to continue the fundraising effort was not taken lightly, but now more than ever their mission is important and millions of people are counting on them to deliver money for lifesaving research. She said those with cardiovascular disease may face an increase of complications due to COVID-19.

Although the changes were necessary for the health and safety of everyone, Stacy added that it’s new and exciting and it will help many people keep moving, keep their sanity, exercise and encourage them to eat right.

Anyone interested in walking this year can register online at northcountryheartwalk.org and the Heart Walk event will take place on Facebook on May 2.

Clicking on “going” or “interested” on the Facebook event page will help those interested see many of the things people are doing now to push the movement, like posting pictures and videos of how they are staying active and healthy.

Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

On the day of the event, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document their activity using the hashtag #NCHeartWalk.

Participants can virtually join the fun on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Another new thing this year is how kids are getting even more involved. The North Country Heart Walk is encouraging kids to send pictures via email, including their name, to northcountryheartwalk@heartwalk.org.

Heart Walk organizers will be putting together a presentation with the photos they receive that will be shared on social media and with human resources directors at local medical facilities as a way to show their appreciation for medical professionals, maintenance workers and administrative and cleaning staff.

