North Country volunteers pack boxes for 500 families ahead of Watertown food distribution

North Country volunteers prepare for food distribution even in Watertown on January 4, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers from all over the North Country came together to pack 500 food boxes ahead of a food distribution event.

On Monday, 20 volunteers, traveling as far away as Oswego and Harrisville, NY, to pack food boxes at Midway International Logistics for 500 families. The volunteers put the boxes together, filled the boxes and prepare them for distribution.

Volunteers at the box packing event included Lisa Porter, Richard Miller, Mike Flack, John Ferlito, Fred Matteson, Sarah Wilder, Nate Matteson, Bob Swan Jr., Jordan Flagg, Shaun Johnston, Betheny Jennings, Danielle Delconte, Nicole Delconte, Heather Delconte, Hart Schemerhorn, Courtney, Chad Schemerhorn, Cathy Hobb, Steve Terzo Jay Matteson.

All boxes are set to be distributed at an event on January 6 at Jefferson Community College and included donations from local businesses and organizations.

The food event “Hope Begins” will aim to provide nutritious food and essential products to individuals and families in need.

According to Jefferson County Economic Development, the following materials were donated for the distribution event.

500 lbs of beef and sausage products from Lucki7 Livestock Company

2500 apples from North Branch Farm

Approximately 1,000 gallons of milk from local dairy farmers through Dairy Farmers of America and Byrne Dairy

500 lbs of sliced cheese from Great Lake Cheese

$10 gift cards, toilet paper and tissues from Hannafor

Hand sanitizer from the United Way of Northern New York

Additional donations from Renzi Foodservice and Tops Supermarket

The event in Watertown will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Jefferson Community College. No preregistration is required.

LATEST STORIES: