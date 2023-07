Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton has the latest weather updates and 7-day forecast for the North Country.

Looking for more weather resources?

We’ve got you covered:

7-Day Forecast

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Live Weather Camera

Map Center

Ski Report

Weather Alerts

Weather Updates

Stay up to date on the North Country’s local forecast with ABC50’s weather updates, also available on the mobile app and daily newsletter.