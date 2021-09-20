North Country wears red for Carthage football player who suffered ‘tragic’ brain injury

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tyler Christman was on the minds of North Country residents as many woke up for school and work on Monday.

On September 18, Christman, a junior varsity football player at Carthage High School, sustained a serious head injury while playing at his team’s away game at West Genesee. Posts shared by community members and EMS services said that Christman “dropped instantly” after being hit on the field.

As the young football player is now receiving emergency medical care as his injury is causing brain swelling and bleeding, schools in the North Country are rallying to support Tyler and his family by wearing red.

Christman’s Aunt Faith Parks, shared photos of the school district’s wearing red on her Facebook on Monday. School leaders also shared messages of support.

Community members continue to use the hashtag #CarthageStrong and #TylerStrong to show their support on social media.