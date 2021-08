UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Back to school will be here before we know it, and the Muslim Community Association of Mohawk Valley is working with ICNA relief to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year. From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 13 at City Hall Plaza in Utica, residents can stop by to pick up school supplies, as well as check out a free health care clinic and pop-up Pfizer vaccine site.

"We seem to have gotten through the worst of the pandemic as a community, and so with kids going back to school if there is any little thing that we can do to help that then we want to be there helping that," said Tom Facchine, the Imam of the Muslim Community Association of Mohawk Valley.