(WWTI) — Although parts of the North Country woke up to fog and clouds, sunshine is on the way this Tuesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.

The rain will return on Thursday and last through Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s both days.

The upcoming weekend should be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures near 60 degrees.