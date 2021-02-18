North Country weather: Calm cloudy morning

ALABNY, N.Y. (WWTI) -- The State University of New York has administered over one million COVID-19 tests since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Wednesday that SUNY campuses surpassed the one millionth COVID-19 test administered. In total campuses have administered 1,001,367 tests and counting to students, faculty and staff, with a positivity rate of 0.53.