POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Two universities in St. Lawrence County have teamed up to encourage local communities to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 9, banners with the phrases "One Community, Working Together to Stop the Spread" were raised in downtown Potsdam, New York. The banners were specifically designed to bring awareness to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 by showing reminders to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance.