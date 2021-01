JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) - Carthage Area Hospital, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson County Public Health Service, North Country Family Health Center, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and the Volunteer Transportation Center will work collaboratively to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to groups 1a and 1b, once the vaccine arrives in Jefferson County.

The New York State Department of Health has approved the plan that was submitted to combine allotments of the vaccine and run a mass vaccination point of dispensing at Jefferson Community College.