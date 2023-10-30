The weekend has come and gone and the end of the fall sports season in high school is almost upon us.

Here’s a look at the north country sports scoreboard from Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29.

Pro hockey

Binghamton 5, Watertown 3 (Saturday)

Binghamton 9, Watertown 5 (Friday)

College men’s hockey

Clarkson 3, Michigan Tech 1 (Saturday)

Lake Superior State 5, St. Lawrence 2 (Saturday)

Stevenson 2, SUNY Canton 1 (Saturday)

Hobart 7, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

Lake Superior State 4, Clarkson 3 (Friday)

Michigan Tech 2, St. Lawrence 2 (OT, Friday)

Stevenson 5, SUNY Canton 0 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 1, Princeton 0 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 4, Quinnipiac 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 6, Trine 1 (Saturday)

SUNY Potsdam 3, Castleton 2 (Saturday)

Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 7, Princeton 2 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 2, Trine 0 (Friday)

College football

Hobart 35, St. Lawrence 0

College men’s soccer

Union 1, Clarkson 1 (Saturday)

Hobart 3, St. Lawrence 2 (Saturday)

College women’s soccer

Clarkson 2, Union 1 (Saturday)

William Smith 6, St. Lawrence 0 (Saturday)

Mohawk Valley CC 4, Jefferson CC 1 (Saturday)

High school football

Gouverneur 55, St. Lawrence Central 0 (Section 10 Class C title game- Saturday)

West Canada Valley 48, Thousand Islands 6 (Section 3 8-Man quarterfinal – Saturday)

Carthage 51, Chittenango 46 (Section 3 Class B quarterfinal – Friday)

Indian River 56, Camden 14 (Section 3 Class B quarterfinal – Friday)

General Brown 35, Solvay 6 (Section 3 Class C quarterfinal – Friday)

Skaneateles 26, Lowville 20 (Section 3 Class C quarterfinal – Friday)

Sandy Creek 22, Cato-Meridian (Section 3 Class D quarterfinal – Friday)

Beaver River 30, Westmoreland-Oriskany 0 (Section 3 Class D quarterfinal – Friday)

OFA 41, Malone 12 (Section 10 Class B semifinal – Friday)

Potsdam 36, Massena 14 (Section 10 Class B semifinal – Friday)

High school boys soccer

Canton 5, Salmon River 0 (Section 10 Class B final – Saturday)

Brushton-Moira 3, St. Lawrence Central 1 (Section 10 Class C final – Saturday)

High school soccer

Sauquoit Valley 4, Beaver River 0 (Section 3 Class C final – Saturday)

Salmon River 2, Potsdam 0 (Section 10 Class B final – Saturday)

St. Lawrence Central 4, Brushton-Moira 0 (Section 10 Class C final – Saturday)

Lisbon 2, Colton-Pierrepont 0 (Section 10 Class D semifinal – Friday)

Chateaugay 2, Hermon-DeKalb 1 (2 OT) (Section 10 Class D semifinal – Friday)

High school volleyball

Gouverneur 3, Tupper Lake 1