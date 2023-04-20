ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball visited the North Country Welcome Center on Wednesday to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Taste NY.

Taste NY is New York’s official “eat local, drink local” program, showcasing the diversity and uniqueness of the state’s farmers and food and beverage producers.

Wednesday’s anniversary event also showcased the North Country’s regional tourism offerings and marketed the Taste NY program’s success, including $200,000 in sales at the North Country Welcome Center since its opening in 2018.

The North Country Welcome Center is operated through a partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County. The Welcome Center works closely with area agriculture and culinary vendors to promote food and beverage producers from the North Country area and from across New York.

The Taste NY Market at the North Country Welcome Center features a selection of goods from local producers.

The Welcome Center has brought in products from over 150 vendors across the state, including 59 from the North Country region and features a selection of fresh-made breakfast, lunch and dessert items using ingredients sourced from North Country producers.

“The Taste NY program is key to New York’s mission of promoting our farmers and producers, and the Taste NY Market at the North Country Welcome Center is an excellent example of all the program has to offer, Commissioner Ball said.

“From beef and dairy products to jams, honey, and even locally roasted coffee, this Market brings local North Country products to visitors and local shoppers, highlighting the best of the region. We thank the team at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County for their hard work making this Welcome Center a success and look forward to more great years of eating and drinking local in the North Country.”

Taste NY has brought over $100 million in economic impact to New York State producers over ten years of the program. New York State products can be found at nearly 70 locations across the state.

“The North Country Welcome Center Team, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County are thrilled to celebrate Taste Turns 10,” Market Manager Michael Myers said.

“It has been truly amazing to build relationships with so many vendors and to work with them in showcasing the passion they have for their products. One of the most exciting aspects of this work is seeing people enter the area for the first time and get excited about the unique products available from our New York vendors – all in one store location. We could not offer such a great selection without our New York producers, processors, and value-added businesses.”