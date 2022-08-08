WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is set to open restricted Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties beginning August 16.

During this 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County and the Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will be open to visitors.

According to the DEC, this includes posted refuge or wetland restricted areas. Areas of the WMAs are otherwise closed to the public to allow waterfowl and other listed species to breed and raise young without human interference.

The Perch River WMA encompasses nearly 8,000 acres in the towns of Brownville, Orleans and Pamela. The WMA can be accessed from State Route 12, and Allen, Buckminster, Vaadi, and Perch Lake roads

Upper and Lower Lakes WMA is the largest in the region, including an 8,770-acre upload and wetland complex between the Grasse and Oswegatchie rivers. It is located approximately two miles west of Canton along State Route 68.

The Wilson Hill WMA is situated along the St. Lawrence River and consists of several large pools of open water marsh bordered by a combination of dense cattails, brushy wetlands, forest and upland meadow.

This 16-day window is now fixed for subsequent years and will apply to future WMA open houses.

DEC may be conducted habitat and wildlife management projects on the WMAs throughout the open house period. Visitors are urged to avoid and operating machinery and pay attention to temporary signage.