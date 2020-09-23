North Country will see increase in noise, traffic as Fort Drum executes Mountain Peak

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Mountain Division will execute Mountain Peak on Monday, September 28.

The exercise is one of the largest military training exercises on Fort Drum and will cause an increase in activity and noise on Fort Drum and in surrounding areas.

Heavy military traffic is possible between U.S. Route 11, State Route 26 and County Road 30. The highest activity is expected during business hours on September 25 and September 28.

The two-week long event will focus on collective war fighting skills, including convoy movements, setting up field sites, soldiering tasks, command and control, weapons and equipment qualifications, live-fire exercises and air-assault operations.

Units within 2nd Brigade Combat Team will participate in the training while members of 1st and 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Sustainment Brigade will all provide support during the exercise.

Mountain Peak is designed to evaluate subordinate units before real combat missions. The intensive training will give soldiers the skills needed for future deployments while educating them on how to operate in a deployed environment.

