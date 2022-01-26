WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wind chills will again plummet in the North Country on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for both Jefferson and Lewis counties in anticipation of subzero temperatures.

According to the NWS, very cold wind chills are expected in both counties beginning at 7 p.m. on January 26. Wind chills may reach as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The NWS warned that this is a potentially dangerous situation in outdoor scenarios. These wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes. If individuals must be outdoors, they are urged to cover all exposed skin.

This wind chill advisory will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022.