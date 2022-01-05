NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There are lake effect snow warnings and winter weather advisories in effect for North Country counties.

The weather advisories go into effect on Wednesday night at midnight but the National Weather Service out of Buffalo is warning residents that the weather impacts may last until Friday. According to the NWS, a winter weather advisory will affect Lewis County and a lake effect snow warning will affect Jefferson County.

Residents located in Lewis County should expect snow and high winds. Those located in areas north of Lowville should be prepared for snow accumulations of six to ten inches and wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Residents located in Jefferson County should expect heavy lake effect snow with accumulations of 7 to 13 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The NWS also warned residents of wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Both weather warnings will remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday. Individuals are advised that travel could become very difficult due to hazardous conditions.

If traveling, residents should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Individuals are encouraged to submit snow reports through the National Weather Service website or social media.