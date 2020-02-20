North Country woman, turning 85, wishing for birthday cards this year

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) – One North Country woman is turning 85 years old this month and capturing the hearts of the community on social media.

Pauline Welser will be celebrating her 85th birthday on February 24, 2020 and her family took to social media when they learned that all the adored mother and grandmother really wants is to receive birthday cards.

Pauline is a North Country native. She was born on February 24, 1935 in Evans Mills, NY. She attended Rocky Ledge, a one room schoolhouse in Evans Mills, until fifth grade. She then went onto Evans Mills School and high school thereafter.

She married Robert Welser in 1953 and together they owned and operated Pleasant Creek Dairy Farm in Evans Mills. The couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage prior to Robert’s death in 1985.

Her family says that the United Methodist Church in Evans Mills has always been an important part of Pauline’s life. “Her sweet soprano voice could be heard in the church choir,” said her daughter, Lucinda.

Pauline stays actively involved with her family. She has 8 children, 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. In 2012, she moved to Theresa, NY where she currently resides with her daughter and son-in-law .

“Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are her pride and joy. When she was able to travel independently, she would be found on the highways visiting her family near and far,” Lucinda said of her mother.

She added, “Although traveling isn’t as easy as it once was, she has been able to visit her family in Ohio, attend weddings of her grandchildren, watch dance recitals, sporting events, and admire the accomplishments of her loved ones near and far. She enjoys reading, video chatting, and talking on the phone to family and friends.”

Some North Country parents say their children are drawing pictures, writing notes and making cards to send to Pauline.

If you would like to send a special birthday message to Pauline, cards and notes can be sent throughout the month of February, and even later, to:

Pauline Welser

211 Pine Street

Theresa, NY 13691

