North Country young professionals launch volunteer network for nonprofits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A group in the Watertown area is working to help North Country non profits.

The Northern New York Community Foundations LEAD Council has launched a network to help assist local non profit organizations fulfill their missions. According to the NNYCF, the LEAD Council is an advisory committee that identifies and address needs that impact nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County.

The LEAD Council’s “LEADing the Way” initiative is working to address needs or weaknesses at non profits by contribute council members skills. Nonprofits can request LEAD support for individual, group or organization needs.

“The LEAD Council fosters the spirit of giving in its members and inspires philanthropy throughout our community,” stated Council member Jessica Piatt Walczyk. “This new initiative, ‘LEADing the Way,’ introduces a creative way to cultivate vibrant ideas and welcome new allies to Northern New York’s nonprofit sector.”

According to NNYCF, these needs can include:

Professional development

Marketing and outreach

Finance

Education

Health and wellness

Recreation

The LEAD Council is comprised of 26 young professionals who reside in the North Country.

“Our communities are fortunate to have devoted, civic-minded young professionals with a breadth of meaningful experience,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director. “There is an energy and willingness to help at a time when nonprofits need it most. LEADing the Way is an opportunity to tangibly connect the valuable skills of our young leaders with the region’s nonprofits at a critical time.”

Those interested in receiving services from the Northern New York Community Foundation LEAD Council are encouraged to contact Director of Community Stewardship Kraig Everard.

