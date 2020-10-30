North Country youth athletes raise over $10K, run 5K for Breast Cancer Awareness

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Opening children’s eyes to community, a local group focuses on athletics and service.

Movement Sports recently led a campaign to help to support funding for the American Cancer Society, and more specifically Breast Cancer awareness.

According to Movement’s President Brian Marcolini, the group typically will host a 5K run and walk to support “Real Men Wear Pink” and the American Cancer Society. This year, however due to the pandemic, they had to get creative.

“So what we wanted to do was really reward the kids for all their efforts and fundraising,” said Marcolini. “So we said ‘hey we’re athletes, let’s do a 5K.’ So we were able to socially distance, wear our masks, we had the appropriate amount of people, and we went and ran 3.2 miles in honor of all the individuals fighting breast cancer.”

However raising the most wer 8-year-old Chase Deitz and 12 year old Maddox Parker.

Maddox raised over a thousand dollars and went door-to-door after writing a speech and raised money through venmo, paypal and checks.

Maddox stated that his greatest inspiration to fundraise was the impacts felt by his family.

“My mom’s great-aunt died from it,” stated Maddox. “And my mom actually made a shirt about it, and the back of it has her name on it. Her name was Brenda and she went through it.”

Chase was the top contributor and as an incentive to raise $1,000 got to pie his mom in the face.

“I want to help find a cure for breast cancer because a lot of people have died from it,” said Chase. “So I want to make sure no one else dies from it.

Celebrating a substantial victory. The group collectively, the raised $10,500 to support breast cancer awareness and research

American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Don Boshart shared how impressed he was with the group.

“It’s kind of amazing that they’ve done this,” stated Boshart. “It’s great to see a group of kid probably 15-and-under actually get motivated to raise money to help raise money for those impacted by this disease.”

According to Boshart, money raised by Movement Sports is equivalent to 100 nights of free lodging for cancer patients, and will also be directed towards breast cancer research.

