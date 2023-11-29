WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 23rd Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, held on November 1 to November 3, raised over $120,000 to help children throughout the North Country.

Every year, Community Broadcasters’ stations The Border 106.7 and 94 Rock air extraordinary stories of courage and hope from local CMN children and their families. These families open up about their children’s health challenges and explain how the program has helped them.

“The generosity of our community is inspiring. — Thanks to the donations we received, CMN will be able to help even more children in need.” Angie VanWormer, Children’s Miracle Network Director, Samaritan Medical Center.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals uses the funds raised locally to support pediatric equipment and projects at Samaritan Medical Center.

In addition, CMN of Northern New York provides direct financial assistance to families with a child facing a medical crisis for travel expenses and other out-of-pocket medical costs, who live in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties

More information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is available by contacting Samaritan Medical Center at 315-785-4053 or cmninfo@shsny.com.