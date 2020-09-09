North Country’s Toys for Tots campaign gets early start this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Toys for Tots campaign is starting earlier this year due to an anticipated increase in need.

The campaign works to deliver toys during the holidays to less fortunate children as a message of hope.

Jefferson County Board Chairman Scott Gray said there is a great need this year, more so than ever, with the employment conditions our community is experiencing.

Michelle Tinsley of Toys for Tots said with many people out of work and trying to make ends meet, the community is really going to need the program this year.

Gray said there shouldn’t be any concerns regarding donating to or receiving donations from the Toys for Tots campaign. The program is working with Public Health to be sure the necessary safety precautions are being taken.

Anyone interested in donating to the local Toys for Tots campaign can do so on the organization’s website.

