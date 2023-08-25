WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The final downtown Watertown Block Party of the summer will close off the North Side of Public Square this afternoon on Friday, August 25.

Electronic signs in the city state that the closures will start around 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. The block party is slated to start at 5 p.m., but vendors, bands and organizers need time to prepare before the festivities start.

City public works crews will set up temporary barricades to help control traffic flow. The full square should be open to traffic after 10 p.m. after clean up at the conclusion of the block party.