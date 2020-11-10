North Star Food Hub, local diner announce new drop off location in Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local food hub has announced a new drop off location.

Food Star Food Hub, Inc., has announced their expansion of drop-off locations to the Boonville area. The Food Hub announced that they will now deliver pre-purchased grocery bags at Freddy’s Diner in Boonville N.Y.

The Lyons Falls based Food Hub works in collaboration with North Country farmers to sell products on a local scale. Products are sold in restaurants, grocery stores, schools and institutions.

Pictured: Linda Young, Boonville, picking up her bag of fresh produce grown by area farmers on Thursday, November 5 at Freddy’s Diner (photo: Jefferson County Cornell Cooperative Extension

According to Freddy’s Diner owner Karen Kapfer, she is “so happy to be part of such a wonderful program that our community will truly benefit from. The North Star Food Hub is happy to support our area farmers and to provide a location so that the entire North Country community can benefit from fresh locally grown food. Tough times have come upon us all, shopping locally has never been more important.”

The North Star Food Hub also functions on a direct-to-consumer website. Which now delivers fresh ingredients to local residents in specified locations. These include destinations in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oneida Counties.

