LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Commuters in Lowville will have to deal with a couple of road closures as part of the Cream Cheese Festival on Saturday, September 16.

Parkway Drive and North State Street will be closed from the main intersection at Dayan Street and Shady Avenue to Bostwick Street. This closure will last from around 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for the festival.

The annual event will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers will be directed to take detours around the festival.