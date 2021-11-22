Northern Border Regional Commission to receive $150M from Infrastructure package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The recently passed Infrastructure package will support the Northern Border Regional Commission.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is set to receive $150 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that this is a historic increase in funding. He noted that the funding will support additional development and infrastructure projects in the North Country.

“The Northern Border Regional Commission has played a unique and pivotal role in spurring economic development, upgrading infrastructure, and creating jobs in communities across the North Country and broader Upstate New York region,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “Funding for the NBRC will have a direct impact on many rural and distressed counties in Upstate NY.”

In 2021 the NRBC awarded $4.6 million to economic and infrastructure projects in Upstate New York. This includes support to expanded access to high-speed internet, projects to reduce energy costs, support for entrepreneurs and small businesses and workforce training.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership that focuses on the economic revitalization of communities along the Northern Border. This includes areas in New York, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

New York’s northern border region encompasses 28 counties. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.