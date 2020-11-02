Northern Credit Union announces expansion in Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Northern Credit Union has announced additional growth.

Northern Credit Union officially announced their plans to establish growth in Dexter, N.Y. The Union stated their plans to construct a drive-thru Advanced ATM at 215 Water Street in Dexter.

According to Northern Credit Union, this advanced ATM will allow members to complete banking transactions with their debit card. Services provided at advanced ATM’s include cashing checks, mini statement requests, accessibility to all accounts and shares and loan payments.

Additionally, Advanced ATM’s also provide Live Teller features which can connect users with team members during business hours.

Northern Credit Union CEO Dan St. Hilaire stated that this expansion will help fulfill the Union’s mission of being “community-focused,” following feedback from a community survey.

“Our top priority as a not-for-profit, community-focused credit union is the needs of our member owners and the communities we serve – your why is our why,” said Hilaire. “The feedback in our survey distributed last year voiced

support for Northern to establish a presence in Dexter, and we’ve worked tirelessly to identify

the best location that can support our infrastructure while providing our members with the

convenience they deserve.”

The Credit Union recently purchased the former Key Bank building and plans to complete construction of the drive-thru Advanced ATM by the end of 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.