Northern Credit Union announces plans to expand Carthage Relationship Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union officially kicked off construction with a new expansion project.

Northern Credit Union announced their plans to expand their Carthage Relationship Center. The first of three construction phases officially began on October 16.

According to the Northern Credit Union, the expansion of the Center will feature new enhancements and resources for everyday member use.

These will include two Personal Teller Machines with advanced ATM capabilities, banking area for cash and coin needs and an interactive touchscreen kiosk. Additionally, Northern Credit Union stated that members will have access to an automatic coin machine, three smart offices that will connect to lenders and advisors through video chat, a children’s play area ad a tablet-equipped waiting room.

“Our top priority as a not-for-profit, community-focused credit union is the needs of our member-owners and the communities we serve – your why, is our why,” said Northern Credit Union President and CEO Dan St. Hilaire. “Our loyal members and the Carthage community have supported us well since we first arrived in 2010 and are deserving of an expansion that affords added convenience and features state of the art technology to simplify their banking as they focus on what matters most in their lives.”

The Northern Credit Union’s Carthage Relationship Center is currently in phase one of contruction, with all construction set to be completed by spring 2021.

