Northern Credit Union Carthage and LeRay lobbies temporarily closed due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union has announced an update regarding closures at specific locations.

Northern Credit Union announced on Monday that starting on December 22, the LeRay and Carthage Relationship Centers will close their lobbies temporarily. According to the Credit Union, these temporary closures are due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout communities in the North Country.

Northern Credit Union shared that they are “taking these precautions to protect our member-owners, internal-owners, and community as a whole.”

The Credit Union encourages members to utilize their digital services when possible. This includes video banking services; which enables members to complete banking at home or the go; and mobile banking services to deposit checks, pay bills and check balances.

However, Northern Credit Union shared that drive-thru services will remain open at both locations and their night drop will remain available for business deposits.

Relationship Centers hours are as follows.

Factory, Gouverneur and Lowville ​Lobby: By appointment only for select services (see chart below)– Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-1pm.

Adams, Commerce and Croghan ​Lobby: By appointment only for select services (see chart below)– Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday, 9am-12pm Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-1pm.

Carthage and LeRay (Effective Tuesday, December 22, 2020) ​Lobby: Temporarily Closed Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-1pm.

Massena ​​Lobby: By appointment only for Personal Teller transactions and select services (see chart below)- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-5pm.



As of December 21, all other Northern Credit Union Relationship Centers remain open on an appointment-only basis. In accordance with New York State laws, masks remain required when entering any relationship centers and all individuals are required to have their temperature taken upon arrival.

LATEST STORIES: