Northern Credit Union donates $3K to Carthage Area Hospital Foundation

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union recently made a donation to benefit local healthcare in Northern New York.

Specifically, Northern Credit Union donated $3,000 to the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.

“Northern is proud to be part of the North Country community and we’re honored to support the

important work of the Carthage Area Hospital,” stated Northern Credit Union President and CEO Dan St. Hilaire. “We’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to each and every healthcare worker, especially after the extreme challenges they faced in 2020. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to not just the Hospital, but to the entire community.”

According to the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, this donation will directly support the needs and initiatives of Carthage Area Hospital.

In the past, this has included purchasing new equipment, healthcare scholarships and other capital expenses.

“On behalf of the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and Board of Directors, we thank Northern

Credit Union for their incredibly generous donation,” expressed Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and Marketing Executive Director Taylour Scalin. “We couldn’t support the hospital without the unwavering support of our donors. We’re grateful for the years of support from Northern

Credit Union.”

Scanlin confirmed that the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation is preparing to launch a new capital campaign to support the hospital’s replacement project.

This donation was presented to the foundation on May 25 by Northern Credit Union Lead Membership Relationship Supervisor Lacey Hare and Member Relations Mikayla Kolster.