Northern Credit Union donates local campaign funds to Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI ) — The funds from a local Northern Credit Union campaign have been donated to Carthage Area Hospital’s foundation.

Recently, Northern Credit Union presented a check for $2,050 to the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation. Funding stemmed from NCU’s Carthage Relationship Center’s Reopening Campaign that took place in recent months.

According to CAH, the reopening campaign allowed those who opened a new checking account with Northern Credit Union to choose from a list of local nonprofits to receive $50. This was the second donation the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation received from NCU in 2021.

According to CAH Foundation and Marketing Executive Director Taylour Scanlin, this donation will support the needs and initiatives of Carthage Area Hospital. This can include the purchase of new equipment, healthcare scholarships and capital expenses.

“The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation is elated to receive the most recent donation from Northern Credit Union. It’s clear just how much they support our local community,” Scanlin said in a press release. “On behalf of our staff and Board of Directors, we thank them for their continued generosity.”

Northern Credit Union President and CEO Dan St. Hilaire also noted that the donation could not have been possible without community support.

“This donation is possible because the Carthage, Natural Bridge and surrounding communities chose to put their trust in us,” St. Hilaire stated. “As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, the why for our existence is to best support our members, their families, and the community achieve their whys. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the hospital’s foundation as they work to continue providing essential support and services to the community.”

The donation to the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation was made by the Northern Credit Union Carthage Relationship Center on September 14, 2021.