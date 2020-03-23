Northern Credit Union expands COVID-19 Financial Relief Program due to overwhelming response

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union is expanding services offered as part of their COVID-19 Financial Relief Program due to the overwhelming response they have received since announcing the program on March 18.
The updated COVID-19 Financial Relief Program includes the following changes:
- 0% Loan has increased to 120 days at 0% APR with no payments for 120 days
- 120-day Loan Deferment – Loan deferment available up to 120 days on most loan types
- NEW 120-day Mortgage Forbearance
- NEW 90-day Student Loan or Student Loan Forbearance
- Delinquent Loans – Existing loans currently 30-60 days past due are eligible for a free Loan Modification
- On a case-by-case basis, the credit union will consider more lenient than normal refunds of ODP fees and ATM fees for members affected by the pandemic
- New and replacement debit cards will be mailed to members at no cost
- Members with Credit Disability Insurance are encouraged to submit claims should they need to execute a disability case.
Northern Credit Union has made changes to their operating hours:
- Drive-thru and call center hours:
- During the week – 7:30am-6pm.
- Saturday – 9am-1pm
- Lobby hours are by appointment only from 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday.
- The lobbies in Adams, Commerce, and Croghan are open by appointment on Saturday from 9am-1pm.
For full details on the Financial Relief Program, visit the Northern Credit Union website.
