Northern Credit Union expands COVID-19 Financial Relief Program due to overwhelming response

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union is expanding services offered as part of their COVID-19 Financial Relief Program due to the overwhelming response they have received since announcing the program on March 18.

The updated COVID-19 Financial Relief Program includes the following changes:

0% Loan has increased to 120 days at 0% APR with no payments for 120 days

120-day Loan Deferment – Loan deferment available up to 120 days on most loan types

NEW 120-day Mortgage Forbearance

NEW 90-day Student Loan or Student Loan Forbearance

Delinquent Loans – Existing loans currently 30-60 days past due are eligible for a free Loan Modification

On a case-by-case basis, the credit union will consider more lenient than normal refunds of ODP fees and ATM fees for members affected by the pandemic

New and replacement debit cards will be mailed to members at no cost

Members with Credit Disability Insurance are encouraged to submit claims should they need to execute a disability case.

Northern Credit Union has made changes to their operating hours:

Drive-thru and call center hours: During the week – 7:30am-6pm. Saturday – 9am-1pm

Lobby hours are by appointment only from 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday.

The lobbies in Adams, Commerce, and Croghan are open by appointment on Saturday from 9am-1pm.

For full details on the Financial Relief Program, visit the Northern Credit Union website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.