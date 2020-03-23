Northern Credit Union expands COVID-19 Financial Relief Program due to overwhelming response

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union is expanding services offered as part of their COVID-19 Financial Relief Program due to the overwhelming response they have received since announcing the program on March 18.

The updated COVID-19 Financial Relief Program includes the following changes:

  • 0% Loan has increased to 120 days at 0% APR with no payments for 120 days
  • 120-day Loan Deferment – Loan deferment available up to 120 days on most loan types
  • NEW 120-day Mortgage Forbearance
  • NEW 90-day Student Loan or Student Loan Forbearance
  • Delinquent Loans – Existing loans currently 30-60 days past due are eligible for a free Loan Modification
  • On a case-by-case basis, the credit union will consider more lenient than normal refunds of ODP fees and ATM fees for members affected by the pandemic
  • New and replacement debit cards will be mailed to members at no cost
  • Members with Credit Disability Insurance are encouraged to submit claims should they need to execute a disability case.

Northern Credit Union has made changes to their operating hours:

  • Drive-thru and call center hours:
    • During the week – 7:30am-6pm.
    • Saturday – 9am-1pm
  • Lobby hours are by appointment only from 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday.
  • The lobbies in Adams, Commerce, and Croghan are open by appointment on Saturday from 9am-1pm.

For full details on the Financial Relief Program, visit the Northern Credit Union website.

