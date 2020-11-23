Northern Credit Union limits maximum capacity in relationship centers due to rising COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union is making changes to their maximum capacity limits due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the North Country.

Northern Credit Union announced that all Relationship Centers will decrease maximum capacity limits starting on November 23, 2020. According to the Union, these capacity changes are following the recent rise in COVID-19 infections in the North Country region.

NCU stated that these precautions are “to protect our member-owners, internal-owners, and community as a whole.”

Specific maximum capacity limits for each Northern Credit Union Relationship center are as followed:

Adams, N.Y. : Five

Carthage, N.Y: Four

Commerce, N.Y.: Seven

Croghan, N.Y.: Four

Factory, N.Y.: Seven

Gouverneur, N.Y.: Five

LeRay, N.Y.: Six

Lowville, N.Y.: Six

Massena, N.Y.: Three

Additionally, Northern Credit Union also encouraged all members to use their “Bank@Home” services when possible. These services include video banking, mobile and online banking, Text2Talk and live chat features.

For full listings of services, capacity maximums and center hours, visit the Northern Credit Union website.

