Northern Credit Union makes changes to drive-thru, call center, lobby hours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union is making changes to all drive-thru, call center and lobby hours to accommodate members while adhering to the guidelines put in place by the CDC.
Beginning March 18:
- All Northern Credit Union lobby hours will be by appointment only 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday. Appointments will be taken by website, mobile message, phone, and email.
- Drive-thru and call center hours during the week will be extended to 7:30am-6pm.
- Drive-thru and call center hours will be extended to 9am-1pm on Saturday. The lobbies in Adams, Commerce, and Croghan will be open by appointment on Saturday from 9am-1pm.
The credit union is encouraging its members to take advantage of their online and mobile banking technology, usage of mobile deposit and online and mobile bill pay.
Personal Tellers provide the option to speak face-to-face with a North Country-based team member onscreen in a video conference to complete most common transactions.
The following services will be handled in lobbies, by appointment:
- consumer and residential loan applications
- business cash and coin needs
- IRA and HSA tax transactions and death-related claims.
Ability-impaired members are also encouraged to book appointments for their specific banking needs.
The credit union will accommodate the following items over the phone:
- New Account and Adding Shares
- Account Maintenance/Troubleshooting
- Debit Card/Fraud Troubleshooting
- Wire and ACH Transactions
- Online/Mobile Banking & Bill Pay Troubleshooting
- Basic Transactions (we will be waiving the fee)
- Consumer Lending Inquires and Applications directly at 315.779.3135
- Residential Lending Inquires and Application directly at 315.777.8910
- Business Lending Inquires and Application directly at 315.779.3186
More information is available on Northern Credit Union’s website.
