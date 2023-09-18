WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union was named one of the top credit unions to work for by American Banker for the sixth time.

American Banker recently honored 70 credit unions across the United States. The organization selected credit unions through two surveys from Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work.

The first survey examines employee satisfaction, leadership and planning, culture, communication and overall engagement. The second survey evaluates the benefits and policies of each credit union, including factors like cost-free telehealth visits, community involvement and employee appreciation events.